Personal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Centre introduces EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025: Who can apply and what are the benefits? Details here

The scheme officially started on November 1, 2025, and employers are requested to declare and register all eligible employees.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 08:41 AM IST

Centre introduces EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025: Who can apply and what are the benefits? Details here
The Central Government launched the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 on Saturday, November 1, 2025. This scheme encourages employers to voluntarily register employees under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

On the 73rd anniversary of EPFO, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the scheme. He said that EPFO represents the strong trust of Indian workers in social security.

The scheme officially started on November 1, 2025, and employers are requested to declare and register all eligible employees.

About the Scheme

The Ministry of Labour and Employment first announced this scheme on October 13, 2025.

Key points:

  • Effective from November 1, 2025
  • If the employer did not deduct the employee’s PF contribution earlier, they do not need to pay it now
  • Employers only have to pay a penalty of Rs 100
  • Governing law: Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952

This scheme applies to employees who joined between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025 but were not registered under EPF for any reason.

If PF was not deducted from the employee’s salary earlier, their PF share for the past period will be waived.

Eligibility

Employees can benefit if:

  • They joined their company between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025
  • They are still working and alive at the time the employer files the declaration

Important points:

  • Ongoing investigations under certain EPF rules will not stop the employer from applying this scheme
  • Employers must pay Rs 100 penalty + their own PF contribution only
  • EPFO will not take action against employers for employees who already left the company before the declaration date

Benefits of the Scheme

  • Helps bring more employees into the formal workforce
  • Supports ease of doing business
  • Encourages employers to comply with EPF rules
  • The government has also been working on expanding EPF coverage, including plans to increase the salary limit from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000
