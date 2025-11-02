Centre introduces EPFO Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025: Who can apply and what are the benefits? Details here

The scheme officially started on November 1, 2025, and employers are requested to declare and register all eligible employees.

The Central Government launched the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 on Saturday, November 1, 2025. This scheme encourages employers to voluntarily register employees under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

On the 73rd anniversary of EPFO, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the scheme. He said that EPFO represents the strong trust of Indian workers in social security.

The scheme officially started on November 1, 2025, and employers are requested to declare and register all eligible employees.

About the Scheme

The Ministry of Labour and Employment first announced this scheme on October 13, 2025.

Key points:

Effective from November 1, 2025

If the employer did not deduct the employee’s PF contribution earlier, they do not need to pay it now

Employers only have to pay a penalty of Rs 100

Governing law: Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952

This scheme applies to employees who joined between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025 but were not registered under EPF for any reason.

If PF was not deducted from the employee’s salary earlier, their PF share for the past period will be waived.

Eligibility

Employees can benefit if:

They joined their company between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025

They are still working and alive at the time the employer files the declaration

Important points:

Ongoing investigations under certain EPF rules will not stop the employer from applying this scheme

Employers must pay Rs 100 penalty + their own PF contribution only

EPFO will not take action against employers for employees who already left the company before the declaration date

Benefits of the Scheme