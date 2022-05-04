Centre giving Rs 2.20 lakh cash plus loan up to Rs 25 lakh to all women? PIB fact checks

File Photo

A video talking about an alleged government scheme has caught the attention of many and is going viral. This YouTube video claims that the central government is offering Rs 2.20 lakh in cash along with a Rs 25 lakh loan to all women under the ‘PM Nari Shakti Yojana’. It is a real scheme or fake news? Find out below.

The central government runs several welfare schemes from time to time which greatly benefit crores of Indians in need of the support. On the other hand, scamsters can put out fake schemes illegally using the name of the Government of India to mislead and dupe unsuspecting residents.

The YouTube video doing rounds has been debunked by the government’s fact check handle. On Wednesday, the Press Information Bureau’s Twitter handle PIB Fact Check posted a snap shot of the fake scheme and wrote, “In one YouTube video, it is being claimed that the central government is giving all women Rs 2.20 lakh in cash and loan up to Rs 25 lakh under ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana’.”

“This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government,” it stated.

READ | Government scheme offering free laptops to all students of India? Here’s the truth