Centre changes rules for gold jewellery purchase, know about HUID to be mandatory from this date

HUID is a six character alpha-numeric code. With this, one knows about the authenticity and purity of gold he is buying.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

If you are planning to buy gold jewellery, this is big news for you. The Central government has changed a key role for buying gold jewellery. After March 31, 2023, jewellery without Hallmark will not be allowed. The Consumer Affairs Ministry said no gold jewellery without the Hallmark Unique Identification will be allowed after March 31. This decision has been taken in order to end the confusion in the minds of the consumers regarding four-digits and six-digits Hallmarking. 

From April 1, 2023, only six-digit alphanumeric hallmarking will be allowed. Without it, no gold or gold jewellery can be sold. The government had revealed its intention to make hallmarking mandatory around 18 months ago.

What is HUID?

HUID is a six character alpha-numeric code. With this, one knows about the authenticity and purity of gold he is buying. Every piece of jewellery must have this number. One can get all the details about this using the number. As of now, the country has 1338 hallmarking centres. With HUID, jewellers won't be able to defraud customers.

In the first phase, hallmarking was mandatory in 256 districts. In the second phase, 32 cities were also added to the list. 

Now, the total number of districts will become 288. 51 more districts are added to this list.

