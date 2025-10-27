Centre announces Rs 25 lakh gratuity limit for these central govt employees; check details here

The DoPPW has announced that the new gratuity limit of Rs 25 lakh will apply only to Central government civil servants under the CCS Pension Rules, 2021 and CCS rules.

The Central government has issued an important clarification about gratuity payments after it recently increased the maximum gratuity limit. The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has announced, through an order, that the new gratuity limit of Rs 25 lakh will apply only to Central government civil servants who come under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, or the Central Civil Services (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021, according to a report by Financial Express.

This is to say that this enhanced gratuity limit is not applicable all central institutions or employees like employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs), banks, port trusts, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), autonomous institutions, universities, state governments, or employees linked with societies. The entitlement of gratuities for these employees will depend on their respective service or pension regulations.

According to the DoPPW order, it keeps “receiving references/RTI applications etc seeking clarification whether the above referred OM/payment of gratuity under CCS (Pension) Rules is applicable on societies, banks, ports trusts, RBI, PSU, autonomous bodies, Universities state governments etc and if not under which rules these organisations are governed”. The DoPPW is the key department for making policies regarding pension and other retirement benefits of Central Government civil employees covered under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 and Central Civil Services (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021, the order also said.

The government decided to increase the gratuity ceiling through an Office Memorandum on May 30, 2024. Through this order, the government raised the maximum limit for retirement and death gratuity by 25 per cent, from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The new limit took effect from January 1, 2024, aligning with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.