7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees to increase? BIG update on DA hike

Headlines

Maharashtra landslide: 22 fatalities, 86 missing, search operation continues

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma dodge bullets in motion poster, fans say ‘Hindustan ka sher aa gaya hai’

Noida: RTI reveals the curious case of 58 police patrolling scooters

Tragic gym accident: Fitness influencer succumbs while trying to lift 210kg, details here

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma dodge bullets in motion poster, fans say ‘Hindustan ka sher aa gaya hai’

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Top 10 most-liked Bollywood films released directly on OTT in first half of 2023

5 health benefits of consuming garlic early morning

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma dodge bullets in motion poster, fans say ‘Hindustan ka sher aa gaya hai’

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central government employees to increase? BIG update on DA hike

The Cabinet Council has demanded that while restoring DA, there should be a one-time settlement of DA arrears, which are stuck for 18 months.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2021, 07:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a piece of good news for Central government employees just before the new year ushers in, the Centre is likely to increase the dearness allowance (DA) by 3 per cent under the 7th Pay Commission. This will bring relief to the employees who have been waiting for the DA arrears for the past 18 months.

The government had increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. Later in October, the rate of allowance was further increased by 3 per cent.

Now, according to several media reports, the Cabinet Council has demanded that while restoring DA, there should be a one-time settlement of DA arrears, which are stuck for 18 months. 

For the unversed, the DA is given out as the cost-of-living adjustment allowance that the government pays to the employees of the public sectors, as well as pensioners who worked in the same sector. 

The finance ministry had stopped the DA hike in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The halt was lifted on June 30, 2021. The Indian Pensioners’ Forum or Bharatiya Pensioners Manch (BMS) has also appealed to PM Modi to clear the arrears of dearness allowance and dearness relief of central employees and pensioners.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

5 Best sites to Buy 50 Twitter Followers Cheap

This billionaire loses Rs 1,46,000 crore after company’s shares faltered, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

'Pakistan not playing this WC?': Absence of Babar Azam's team in ICC CWC video leaves fans fuming

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE