Central Govt Additional Pension Scheme: Here's how you can avail maximum pension of Rs 1,25,000 per month

Many who seek pension from the Central government do not know about the additional pension scheme but can definitely benefit from this new implementation provided by the Central government for the betterment of people in their old age.

Now, a person can avail the benefits of this service once they turn 80 years. This scheme was introduced by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW India) around 3 years ago. Recently, the DOPPW introduced certain guidelines to avail this service via a tweet on Twitter.

Here is how the amount of the pension increase according to age

Once, when the pensioner turns 80 years or above, an additional pension is increased between 20-100 per cent which is payable to the retired Government servant. The amount of the family pension also becomes 30 per cent of his last payment as a serviceman.

The scheme gets implemented as soon as the pensioner turns 80 years. For example, if a family pensioner turns 80 in the month of August 2021 then he starts receiving the new pay from that very month.

With this, one should also know that the maximum amount of family pension under the Central government is Rs 1,25,000 per month and a dearness relief (DR) which can be admissible from time to time. The minimum amount of the family pension under the Central government is Rs 9,000 per month with the dearness relief admissible every month.