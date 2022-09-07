Search icon
Canara Bank raises interest rates by 0.15 percent, EMIs to go up

Canara Bank raises interest rates by 0.15 percent, EMIs to go up

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

 On Tuesday, Canara Bank announced that it had increased the benchmark MCLR by up to 0.15 percent, increasing the cost of borrowing. 

The lender announced in a regulatory filing that the new marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors would go into effect on Wednesday.

 In comparison to the current rate of 7.65 percent, the benchmark one-year MCLR will be 7.75 percent. 

The majority of consumer loans, including auto, personal, and house loans, are fixed at the one-year rate. 

The three-month maturity bucket climbed by 0.15 percent, or 15 basis points, to 7.25 percent, while the overnight and one-month tenor MCLRs each saw a 0.10 percent boost. 

After the RBI increased its key lending rate last month, the increase is in line with that of other competitors. 

The repo rate, at which the government's bank loans to others, was increased by 50 basis points to 5.4% by the RBI.

