Can using more than one credit card hurt your CIBIL score? Know here

Credit cards are used nowadays by several people to do cashless transactions, using a credit card has several features too. One can get several travel rewards or film tickets on some cards, while discounts on fuel charges or IRCTC ticket booking others.

To avail of these benefits, many people have not only one, but several credit cards at their disposal which brings the question, can having more cards deteriorate one's credit score? The answer to this is that people who have multiple credit cards may or may not ruin their credit score.

How is credit score calculated?

A credit score is used to decide how likely you can repay the loan that you have taken from the bank.

Things kept in mind before deciding on credit score.

Also read RBI imposes Rs 10 crore penalty on HDFC Bank, check details here

Payment History.How much of the credit is used. How old is the credit history. Inquiry about the new loan. Types of loans taken.

Why does one's credit score depreciate?

If a user applies for more than one credit card then it does affect loan inquiries and credit utilization. Both of these account for 40 percent of the credit score.

If the credit score is being checked repeatedly, then it means that you are looking to take more loans. In such a situation, the chances of default will also be high. These are some of the reasons why credit scores might deteriorate.

Does the use of credit limit matter?

Utilisation of loans is a big factor as it has a 30 percent share in credit score determination. When more loans are taken through credit cards, it lowers the credit score. Suppose you have a credit card whose limit is Rs 1 lakh and you are using the full limit, then your credit score will be very low.

How to improve the credit score?

Avoid having more credit cards if you don't use need them.Use credit cards only when necessary. More than one credit card is not always a bad thing. If managed well, then your credit score can also increase.