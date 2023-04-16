Can people take loans from EPF/PF accounts? Know details here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
It is unknown to many people that taking a loan from their PF accounts. Employer's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows employees to partially withdraw money from their PF account to use it as a personal loan.
This amount withdrawn from the account is more of an advance pay than a loan as the amount taken out of the PF account is not needed to be paid back. For those who want to avail this facility, here are some important details:
EPF Loan: How to apply
- Visit the Member Interface of EPFO Unified Portal and login.
- Navigate to Online Services>Claim section.
- Enter the last 4 digits of your bank account to verify.
- Click on “Proceed for Online Claim”.
- Select PF Advance/ Form 31 from the drop down menu.
- Select purpose as “outbreak of Pandemic (COVID-19)”.
- Enter the required amount and upload a scanned copy of cheque and enter your address.
- Click on “Get Aadhaar OTP”.
- Enter the OTP to submit the request.
EPF Loan: Important documents
- Form 19: It is required for the Final PF Settlement.
- Form 10-C: It is required for pension withdrawal benefit.
- Form 31: It is required for partial withdrawal (advance) of EPF in case of an emergency. It can be directly accessed from the Member Interface of EPFO Unified Portal.