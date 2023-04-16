Can people take loans from EPF/PF accounts? Know details here

Loan from EPF/PF account

It is unknown to many people that taking a loan from their PF accounts. Employer's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows employees to partially withdraw money from their PF account to use it as a personal loan.

This amount withdrawn from the account is more of an advance pay than a loan as the amount taken out of the PF account is not needed to be paid back. For those who want to avail this facility, here are some important details:

EPF Loan: How to apply

Visit the Member Interface of EPFO Unified Portal and login.

Navigate to Online Services>Claim section.

Enter the last 4 digits of your bank account to verify.

Click on “Proceed for Online Claim”.

Select PF Advance/ Form 31 from the drop down menu.

Select purpose as “outbreak of Pandemic (COVID-19)”.

Enter the required amount and upload a scanned copy of cheque and enter your address.

Click on “Get Aadhaar OTP”.

Enter the OTP to submit the request.

Read: 7th Pay Commission: Centre introduces new rules for IAS, IPS for stock market-related transactions; check details

EPF Loan: Important documents