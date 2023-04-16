Search icon
Can people take loans from EPF/PF accounts? Know details here

Know all important details on taking a loan from your EPF/PF account.

Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

It is unknown to many people that taking a loan from their PF accounts. Employer's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows employees to partially withdraw money from their PF account to use it as a personal loan.

This amount withdrawn from the account is more of an advance pay than a loan as the amount taken out of the PF account is not needed to be paid back. For those who want to avail this facility, here are some important details:

EPF Loan: How to apply

  • Visit the Member Interface of EPFO Unified Portal and login.
  • Navigate to Online Services>Claim section.
  • Enter the last 4 digits of your bank account to verify.
  • Click on “Proceed for Online Claim”.
  • Select PF Advance/ Form 31 from the drop down menu.
  • Select purpose as “outbreak of Pandemic (COVID-19)”.
  • Enter the required amount and upload a scanned copy of cheque and enter your address.
  • Click on “Get Aadhaar OTP”.
  • Enter the OTP to submit the request.

EPF Loan: Important documents 

  • Form 19: It is required for the Final PF Settlement.
  • Form 10-C: It is required for pension withdrawal benefit.
  • Form 31: It is required for partial withdrawal (advance) of EPF in case of an emergency. It can be directly accessed from the Member Interface of EPFO Unified Portal.

