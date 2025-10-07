Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PERSONAL FINANCE

Buying gold in cash? Know how much is allowed and are PAN, Aadhaar required? Here's all you need to know

In India, you can buy gold for cash up to Rs 2 lakh, but for transactions above Rs 50,000, PAN details are mandatory. For purchases over Rs 2 lakh, a digital transfer is required. While Aadhar is not always compulsory, it may be requested by some sellers for verification during large transactions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

Buying gold in cash? Know how much is allowed and are PAN, Aadhaar required? Here's all you need to know
Gold has always been a prized possession in India, both as an investment and a status symbol. With its widespread appeal, many people prefer buying gold in cash, especially during festivals or weddings. However, the increasing push for transparency and anti-money laundering efforts has led to certain regulations surrounding cash transactions for gold purchases. So, how much gold can you buy in cash, and are PAN and Aadhar details mandatory? Legal experts provide clarity.

Cash purchase limits for gold

Under current regulations in India, the limit for buying gold in cash is set at Rs 2 lakh. According to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, any transaction above this amount must be conducted through a bank transfer or cheque, ensuring traceability and preventing black money circulation.

This means that if you wish to buy gold worth more than Rs 2 lakh, the transaction needs to be done via digital means such as NEFT, RTGS, or demand drafts, which require the buyer's identity to be registered. However, if the amount is below Rs 2 lakh, cash transactions are permitted, though some jewellers may still ask for identification details as a precautionary measure.

Is PAN mandatory for gold purchases?

Yes, PAN (Permanent Account Number) is mandatory when buying gold worth Rs 50,000 or more. This requirement was introduced as part of the government's efforts to curb unaccounted wealth and ensure transparency in gold transactions. The PAN details are collected by the seller, and the transaction is reported to the Income Tax Department to monitor and track large purchases.

Even if you are buying gold below Rs 2 lakh, providing your PAN details is required if the total purchase value crosses Rs 50,000 in a single transaction. Failure to provide PAN may lead to the cancellation of the transaction.

Is Aadhar required for gold purchases?

While Aadhar details are not always mandatory for gold purchases, they may be requested by some jewellers, especially for transactions exceeding certain thresholds. Aadhar linkage is increasingly becoming a norm for verification purposes under the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. It helps ensure that the buyer's identity is authentic and reduces the risk of fraud.

However, unlike PAN, providing your Aadhar for a gold purchase is not a statutory requirement unless specified by the seller or the institution facilitating the transaction.

ALSO READ: Gurugram vs Bengaluru: How does cost of living differ for same job, salary? Answer will leave you shocked

Why these regulations?

These regulations are part of India's broader strategy to combat money laundering, tax evasion, and the circulation of black money. By tracking gold purchases and making buyers disclose their identity, the government aims to bring more transparency to what was once an opaque industry. The government's goal is to regulate the gold market while promoting digital transactions and discouraging cash hoarding.

To summarise, while you can buy gold in cash under Rs 2 lakh, transactions above this threshold must be carried out digitally. PAN is mandatory for purchases above Rs 50,000, and Aadhar details may be requested, although not compulsory by law. Buyers should ensure they comply with these regulations to avoid any issues and contribute to a more transparent gold market in India.

 

