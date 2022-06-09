Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Buy Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook now, pay later with Apple Pay Later: All you need to know about scheme

Apple Pay Later: The US company announced the scheme in its annual conference last week.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

Buy Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook now, pay later with Apple Pay Later: All you need to know about scheme
The Apple scheme will definitely help those who don't want to pay upfront. (File)

Apple has joined the 'buy now, pay later' bandwagon. The company has launched a customer service called Apple Pay Later wherein the customers will be able to split the cost of the device into four equal payments. Apple will not charge any interest for fees for the transaction. The facility will be linked to the Apple Wallet. Apple will allow credit limits to users after a soft credit background check. The scheme will be extended to users to pay for Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple MacBook air and pro, and other expensive products.

Apple announced the scheme in its annual conference last week. Apple's foray into Pay Later marks its entry into the fintech realm. This will help users access Apple products, which are expensive, easily. This will also help Apple consolidate its user base into its ecosystem. 

The service will be launched in the United States later this year. 

Apple is very popular in the US market. In the retail world, it has up to 85 per cent penetration. Apple being a global company stands to gain in other countries as well where many companies offer 'pay later' services. 

With this, Apple will also gain access to consumers' spending patterns and marketing intelligence.

Apple has partnered with the global finance giant Goldman Sachs that will finance the Apple Pay Later loans.

The Apple scheme will definitely help those who don't want to pay upfront. 

It is not clear when the scheme will be launched in India. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.