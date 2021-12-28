Business idea: Start with just Rs 15,000, earning over Rs 1 lakh every month

If you want to start your own business, this news is for you only. Today we are giving you the idea of ​​a business in which you do not need much investment while earning good profit sitting at home. The scope of this business is huge.

This is the business of Recycling Business. You can start this business from home scraps. It may be noted that this business has made many millionaires.

The scope of this business is huge. Worldwide, more than 2 billion tonnes of waste material is generated every year. At the same time, more than 277 million tonnes of junk is generated in India too. Waste management is the most difficult thing to manage in such a huge amount. In such a situation, now people have turned this big problem into business by preparing things like home decoration items, jewellery, paintings from waste material. Many have made their future out of the scrap business and today they are also making profits of lakhs.

You can make a lot out of junk. For example, a seating chair can be made from tyres. Its price on Amazon is around Rs 700. Apart from this, cups, wooden crafts, kettles, glasses, combs and other home decoration items can be prepared. Finally, it can be sold on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. You can sell it on both online and offline platforms. Apart from this, if you are interested in paintings, you can make different paints.

To start this business, first of all, you should collect the waste material around you and your homes i.e. scrap. If you want, you can also take waste from the Municipal Corporation. Many customers also provide waste material, you can also buy from them. After that, clean that junk and utilise them for designing and colouring.

Shubham, owner of a startup that deals in scrap says that initially, he started picking up junk from door to door with a rickshaw, an auto and three people. Today, their one-month turnover has reached Rs 8-10 lakh. This company pick up 40 to 50 tonnes of scrap in a month.