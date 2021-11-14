Headlines

Business idea: Now, you can earn in crores per month by investing only Rs 50000 - Here's how

If you have good knowledge of graphics, designing and computer, then you can do the work of preparing digital hoardings sitting at home.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2021, 10:15 AM IST

Many people have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and many people are now thinking of starting their own business. You can also use online business platform to start your own business. Let us tell you that many companies give order to prepare digital hoardings and banners in order to get their ads ready. So, if you have knowledge of computer then you can do this work easily and can also earn good profit.

If you too are thinking of doing business by leaving your job for good earning, and you have less budget then today we will tell you about a good business idea which can help you earn not in lakhs but in crores. Let's know about this wonderful business.

If you know designing then you can start the business of making digital hoardings. The best thing is you can start this work sitting at home. The investment in this business is also very low (around Rs 50000) as you can start this business from one room too.

If you have good knowledge of graphics, designing and computer, then you can do the work of preparing digital hoardings sitting at home. In the initial phase, you can take orders by telling your skills on many different sites available on the online platform like freelancing.com or upwork etc. When you become expert in this then you can earn in crores. For this you have to register yourself on these portals but before registering make sure to know about the credibility of these portals. If you want, you can also take online orders from people by giving information about making digital hoardings on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

