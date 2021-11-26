Business idea: Earn over Rs 50,000 monthly with just Rs 25,000 investment

If you want to have your own business, here's a great idea where you can earn a lot of profit by investing a little money. The best thing is that anyone can start this business.

The business idea that we're are talking about is car washing. With an investment of just Rs 25,0000, you will be able to easily earn up to Rs 50,000 every month. The number of vehicles is continuously increasing and because of this, the chances of loss in this business are also negligible.

Professional machines can be purchased from the market easily for car washing. Their price ranges from Rs 12,000 to Rs 1 lakh. If you want to start from a small scale, you can buy a machine at a low cost and upgrade it later, when your revenue goes up.

Initially, it is advised to buy a machine worth Rs 14,000, which gives you around 2 horsepower. You will also get a pipe and nozzle with this. Apart from this, you will have to take a 30-litre vacuum cleaner which will be available for around Rs 9-10 thousand. If you take all washing equipment in which shampoo, gloves, tire polish and a five-litre can of dashboard polish come together, then it will come to about Rs 25,000.

It is advised not to start this business in a crowded area, else you may have some problem. If you start it on the side of a road, it can make a lot of profit. You can also start your own washing work with a mechanic's shop by paying half the rent. This will save you money too.

Generally, it costs up to Rs 150-450 for car washing. At the same time, its price can reach up to Rs 250 in big cities. Large vehicles like sedans are charged up to Rs 350 and SUVs up to Rs 450. If you get 7-8 cars a day and earn an average of Rs 250 per car, you can earn up to Rs 2,000 per day. Along with this, you can also wash bikes. In this way, you can easily earn Rs 40-50 thousand every month.