Bumper offer on LPG cylinders: Now get cashback up to Rs 2700 through THIS App - Details inside

It is not hidden that the Indian economy is suffering for a long time due to the inflation in prices and the ones that are suffering the most are the middle class and lower middle class. From ration to petrol to LPG cylinders, everything has become expensive by a huge amount but now citizens can save up to Rs 2700 on LPG cylinders.

One of the biggest transaction apps Paytm has announced a cashback offer on LPG cylinders. Now, if you book your cylinder through Paytm, you can receive a cashback up to Rs 2700. Other than the cashback, Paytm also offers other rewards on booking a cylinder through the app.

The name of the scheme is - '3 Pay 2700 Cashback Offer', and only those customers can avail this offer who use Paytm and who have booked the cylinder for the first time.

This is how it works - One has to book a gas cylinder for three consecutive months through Paytm and every month you will receive a cashback of Rs 900. Also, remember that the cashback can range from Rs 10 to Rs 900.

This offer is available on booking cylinders from Indane, HP Gas and BharatGas. Now, customers can also use the feature 'Paytm Now Pay Later' program also known as 'Paytm Postpaid'.

Steps to get cashback:

-First Download Paytm App

-On the App, go to cylinder booking and select your gas agency and enter your registered number or LPG ID or customer number.

-Post filling in the information, you can proceed to make the payment.