According to RBI regulations, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the much-awaited Union Budget for the year 2025 on February 1. While the day falls on a Saturday, a significant question on many people’s minds is whether banks will remain open on the day of the budget announcement. If you're unsure about the banking schedule, here's what you need to know based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Are Banks Open on Budget 2025 Announcement Day?

According to RBI regulations, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays. Since February 1, 2025, is the first Saturday of the month, banks will remain open. Therefore, you can expect normal banking operations on Budget Day, allowing the market and other financial institutions to function seamlessly as the budget announcement takes place.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in February 2025

If you plan to visit the bank in February 2025, here’s the full list of holidays as per the RBI calendar:

February 2, 2025: Sunday

February 3, 2025: Saraswati Puja (Agartala)

February 8, 2025: Second Saturday

February 9, 2025: Sunday

February 11, 2025: Thai Poosam (Chennai)

February 12, 2025: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Shimla)

February 15, 2025: Lui-Ngai-Nee (Imphal)

February 16, 2025: Sunday

February 19, 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

February 20, 2025: Statehood Day (Aizawl, Itanagar)

February 22, 2025: Fourth Saturday

February 23, 2025: Sunday

February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri (Across most of India)

February 28, 2025: Losar (Gangtok)

It’s important to keep in mind that bank holidays in India can differ from state to state. While the RBI calendar provides a broad overview, each state also observes its own set of holidays. For a more detailed and region-specific list, you can visit the official RBI website or consult your local bank.

Online banking

Even if you find your local bank closed on specific holidays, you can still manage most of your banking tasks online. With the increasing availability of digital banking services, such as mobile apps and internet banking, you can carry out transactions, check your account balance, and perform various banking functions without leaving your home.