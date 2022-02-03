Budget 2022: ITR forms to have separate columns for cryptocurrencies from next year

While India finally recognised cryptocurrencies in its new Budget 2022, it also decided to heavily tax it with 30 per cent. On the matter of the Income Tax Returns (ITR), Tarun Bajaj, the Revenue Secretary said that since cryptocurrencies will be taxed, the ITR form will have a separate column for incomes made from the digital currencies.

He said, "Next year ITR form will show a separate column for crypto. Yes, you will have to disclose."

Speaking to PTI, he further said that the gains from cryptocurrencies were always taxable and what the Budget proposed is not a new tax but providing certainty over the issue. "The provision in the Finance Bill is related to taxation of virtual digital assets. It is to bring certainty to the taxation of cryptocurrencies. It does not convey anything on its legality which would come out once the Bill (on regulating such assets) is introduced in Parliament," he said.

Apart from this, the Central government will levy a tax of 30 per cent from April 1, 2022, plus cess and surcharges on transactions that involve cryptocurrencies since it is treating it in the same manner as winning or a gift transaction.

Not only cryptocurrencies but non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will also be taxed at 30 per cent.