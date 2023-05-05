Search icon
Personal Finance
Buddha Purnima: Banks in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and more to be closed today; check full list here

Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar are among the major cities where banks won't be open.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

In several parts of the nation, banks will be closed on Friday in commemoration of Buddha Purnima. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Mizoram, Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal are among the states where banks would be closed.

Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar are among the major cities where banks won't be open. The Buddhist holiday of Buddha Purnima, which is commemorated on May 5 this year, honours the birth of Prince Siddharta Gautama, also known as the Buddha, the religion's founder. 

It is a time for prayer, and spreading generosity and compassion and is observed with tremendous fervour throughout the nation. Banks will be closed for a total of 12 days this month in states all over India. Customers can still conduct transactions online or through mobile devices, though, because those services will continue to be available.

Additional holidays in May 2023

On May 9, banks in Bengal will be closed to mark the anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore's birth.

On May 16, banks in Sikkim will be shut in observance of the state day.

On May 22, Shimla's banks will be shut in observance of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Bank holidays are divided into two groups by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the nation's central bank: "national" and "regional." On the first one, all of the nation's bank branches are still closed, while internet banking services are still operating properly.

