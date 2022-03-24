BREAKING: Another blow to consumers as PNG prices hiked - Check IGL prices in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

In another blow to consumers, Indraprastha Gas Ltd raised the prices of PNG in the national capital and adjoining cities by Re 1 to pass on the increase in “input” costs, late on Wednesday night.

After the hike, PNG will cost Rs 36.61 per SCM, or standard cubic metre in Delhi and Rs 35.86 per unit in NCR.

This comes a day after oil companies hiked LPG price by Rs 50 per cylinder and began increasing petrol and diesel rates.

IGL had hiked CNG prices by 50 paisa per kg on March 8 to cost Rs 57.51 per kg in Delhi and Rs 59.58 per kg in Ghaziabad and Noida.

Meanwhile, the oil companies hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise a litre on Wednesday, March 23, for the second consecutive day.

On Tuesday also, petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country by 80 paise after a gap of a record 137 days.

After the latest price revision, petrol will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre in Delhi, while you have to pay Rs 88.27 per litre for diesel. The new hike will be applicable across the country.

In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 111.67, while diesel would cost Rs 95.85 per litre.