Good news! Get LPG cylinder for Rs 9, here's how

Petrol and diesel have become expensive for the third consecutive day this month. LPG is also Rs 809 per cylinder. You cannot avail a discount on the prices of petrol and diesel because it is in the hands of oil companies, but you can get a huge discount on LPG i.e. LPG cylinder, that too for a full Rs 800.

Paytm is offering a bumper offer to its customers on booking and payment of LPG this month. Under this offer, customers can get a gas cylinder of Rs 809 for only Rs 9. Under this cashback offer, if a customer books a gas cylinder for the first time through the app, then he can get a cashback of up to 800 rupees.

How to avail the offer

Also read LPG cylinder becomes cheaper, check new rates here

If you also want to take advantage of this Paytm offer, then you have a chance till 31 May 2021. These offers are only for those consumers who will book LPG cylinders for the first time and pay with Paytm. When you book and pay for LPG cylinder, you will get a scratch card under the offer, which will have a cashback value of Rs 800.

This offer will be automatically applied on the booking of the first LPG cylinder. This offer will be applied for a minimum payment of 500 rupees only. For cashback, you will have to open the scratch card, which you will get after the bill payment.

The amount of cashback can range from Rs 10 to Rs 800. You will have to open this scratch card within 7 days, after that you will not be able to use it.

Steps to book LPG cylinder through Paytm

1. If you want to take advantage of this offer, first you have to download the Paytm App in your mobile phone.

2. After this, cylinder booking will have to be done with your gas agency.

3. For this, go to 'Show more' in the Paytm app, then click on Recharge and Pay Bills.

4. After this, you will see the option of book a cylinder.

5. Here, select your gas provider.

6. Before booking, you have to enter the promo code of FIRSTLPG.

You will get a cashback scratch card within 24 hours of booking. This scratch card has to be used within 7 days.