BoB and Indian Overseas Banks hiked MCLR rates, check new rates

MCLR rates have been raised by Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of Baroda by 0.10 percent which will make loans expensive for the customers. Consumer loans will now cost more as a result of Indian Overseas Bank's 0.10 percent increase in MCLR rates across all tenors on Saturday.

The benchmark marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for loans with a one-year maturity has been increased from 7.65 percent to 7.75 percent. This will impact car, personal and home loans. The two and three-year MCLRs have been hiked by a similar margin to 7.80 per cent each.

Among others, one month MCLR will cost 7.15%, while overnight MCLR will cost 7.05%. The three and six-month MCLRs are up at 7.70 per cent each. Indian Overseas Bank said in a regulatory statement that revised MCLR will come into effect from September 10, 2022.

Bank of Baroda's one-year MCLR will be priced at 7.80 per cent against 7.70 per cent, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The MCLR for the next six months will increase to 7.65 percent from 7.55 percent. Among other things, the three-month MCLR will increase from 7.45 to 7.50 percent.

According to Bank of Baroda, the revised rates will take effect on September 12, 2022.