Big relief for taxpayers! Income Tax Department says THIS on ITR e-filing verification

In a big relief for taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has announced a one-time relaxation for verification of all income tax-returns e-filed for the Assessment Year 2020-21, which are pending for verification and processing of such returns.

For electronic ITR filings without digital signature, taxpayers are required to perform verification within 120 days of ITR uploading via one of the following methods:

Through Aadhaar OTP

By logging into e-filing account through net banking

EVC through Bank Account Number

EVC through Demat Account Number

EVC through Bank ATM

By sending a duly signed physical copy of ITR-V through post to the CPC, Bengaluru

CBDT noted that it was informed that a large number of electronically filed ITRs for the AY2020-21 were still pending with the IT Department, either awaiting valid ITR-V Form at CPC, Bengaluru or pending e-Verification from the concerned taxpayers.

CBDT provides one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed ITRs for AY 2020-21 which are pending for verification due to non-submission of ITR-V form or pending e-Verification.

In the recent circular dated December 28, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that it had decided to “provide one-time relaxation for submission of ITR-V/e-Verification for resolving the grievances of the taxpayers associated with non-verification of ITRs for the Assessment Year 2020-21 and to regularize such ITRs which have either become non-est or have remained pending with Income-tax Department for want of receipt of respective ITR-V Form or pending e-Verification. Therefore, in respect of all lTRs for Assessment Year 2020-21 which were uploaded electronically by the taxpayers within the time allowed under section 139 of the Act and which have remained incomplete due to non-submission of ITR-V Form pending e-Verification, the Board , in exercise of its powers under section 119(2)(a) of the Act, hereby permits verification of such returns either by sending a duly signed physical copy of ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru through speed post or through EVC/OTP modes as listed in para 1 above. Such verification process must be completed by 28.02.2022.”

CBDT added that the one-time relaxation is not applicable in cases, “where during the intervening period, Income-tax Department has already taken recourse to any other measure as specified in the Act for ensuring filing of tax return by the taxpayer concerned after declaring the return as non-est.”