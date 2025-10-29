BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, audit report for AY 2025-26 to...; check details

ITR Audit Due Date: Before the new extension, taxpayers whose accounts needed to be audited had time till October 31, 2025, to file their income tax returns for the assessment year 2025-26.

ITR filing deadline: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) and audit reports for the assessment year 2025-26. CBDT informed that the deadline for submitting audit reports is November 10, and the last date for submitting ITR is December 10.

In a statement, CBDT said, "The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-Section (1) of Section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2025-26, which is 31st October 2025 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-Section (1) of Section 139 of the Act, to 10th December 2025. The ‘specified date’ of furnishing of the report of audit under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for the Previous Year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is further extended to 10th November 2025."

Before the new extension, taxpayers whose accounts needed to be audited had time till October 31, 2025, to file their income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26). Such taxpayers include companies, proprietorships, and working partners in firms.

Why has CBDT extended the deadline?

The decision follows a series of High Court orders, including those from the Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh High Courts. They criticised the delay in extending the due date and observed that the gap between the tax audit report filing and the return filing should be at least one month.