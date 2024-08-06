Big relief for home buyers, Centre makes revisions in LTCG indexation on real estate, taxpayers can...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024, India vs Germany Hockey Semi-final: India lose 2-3 to Germany, to play for bronze

Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Vinesh Phogat after historic Olympic win: She raised slogans of 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'

Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Sarah Hildebrandt, US wrestler who will face Vinesh Phogat in final?

Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate Vinesh Phogat's historic win at Olympics: 'You are the pride of our nation'

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat storms into wrestling finals; know when, where to watch the historic match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paris Olympics 2024, India vs Germany Hockey Semi-final: India lose 2-3 to Germany, to play for bronze

Paris Olympics 2024, India vs Germany Hockey Semi-final: India lose 2-3 to Germany, to play for bronze

Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Vinesh Phogat after historic Olympic win: She raised slogans of 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'

Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Vinesh Phogat after historic Olympic win: She raised slogans of 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'

Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Sarah Hildebrandt, US wrestler who will face Vinesh Phogat in final?

Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Sarah Hildebrandt, US wrestler who will face Vinesh Phogat in final?

Vinesh Phogat: Know the Olympic finalist wrestler's fitness regime, from diet to exercises

Vinesh Phogat: Know the Olympic finalist wrestler's fitness regime, from diet to exercises

7 animals that are best in disguise

7 animals that are best in disguise

Countries with zero Indian population

Countries with zero Indian population

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

मुंह के बल गिरा धक्का मुक्की करने वाला शख्स, Viral हो रहा है Mumbai Local का Video

मुंह के बल गिरा धक्का मुक्की करने वाला शख्स, Viral हो रहा है Mumbai Local का Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate Vinesh Phogat's historic win at Olympics: 'You are the pride of our nation'

Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate Vinesh Phogat's historic win at Olympics: 'You are the pride of our nation'

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Big relief for home buyers, Centre makes revisions in LTCG indexation on real estate, taxpayers can...

In Union Budget 2024, Centre announced the withdrawal of indexation benefits from real estate and lowered the LTCG tax from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

Big relief for home buyers, Centre makes revisions in LTCG indexation on real estate, taxpayers can...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union government has decided to roll back its decision to remove indexation benefits on real estate. It moved amendments to the Finance Bill, giving taxpayers the option to calculate capital gains tax on real estate properties. Taxpayers can now calculate liability at 12.5 per cent without indexation, or 20 per cent with indexation.

Hence, the government has offered a choice between retaining old indexation benefits or opting for the new regime to those who purchased property before July 23, 2024. Relief proposed in respect of taxation of immovable property.

In the Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the withdrawal of indexation benefits from real estate and lowered the LTCG tax from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent. Indexation adjusts the purchase price of an asset for inflation, thereby reducing the gains and ultimately the tax liability.

READ | Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo hospital in Delhi, condition stable

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo hospital in Delhi, condition stable

Singer Neha Bhasin reveals she has PMDD, fibromyalgia, says her ‘nervous system feels broken’

Singer Neha Bhasin reveals she has PMDD, fibromyalgia, says her ‘nervous system feels broken’

Flight AJAX1431: Details of Sheikh Hasina's aircraft that helped her flew to India from Bangladesh

Flight AJAX1431: Details of Sheikh Hasina's aircraft that helped her flew to India from Bangladesh

Zayed Khan reveals if his sister Sussanne Khan's divorce with Hrithik Roshan affected his bond with actor: 'We did...'

Zayed Khan reveals if his sister Sussanne Khan's divorce with Hrithik Roshan affected his bond with actor: 'We did...'

Forget about Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as Anil Ambani races ahead in earnings, details inside

Forget about Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as Anil Ambani races ahead in earnings, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement