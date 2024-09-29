Twitter
Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Earth's 'mini moon' to be visible today: Know all about Asteroid 2024 PT5 and how to watch it

Big relief for GST taxpayers: Clear old dues without extra costs; here’s how

Personal Finance

Big relief for GST taxpayers: Clear old dues without extra costs; here’s how

The new provision aims at cases where tax demands were issued under Section 73 of the GST Act, which pertains to non-fraudulent tax matters.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 09:03 PM IST

Big relief for GST taxpayers: Clear old dues without extra costs; here’s how
In a major relief to taxpayers, the government has announced significant modifications to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws, providing relief to businesses by waiving specific interest and penalties on past tax demands. This new provision, which will take effect on November 1, falls under Section 128A and allows GST authorities to provide waivers, thereby reducing the compliance burden for taxpayers.

The new provision aims at cases where tax demands were issued under Section 73 of the GST Act, which pertains to non-fraudulent tax matters. This decision was reached during the GST Council's 53rd meeting, aiming to resolve disputes stemming from misunderstandings or misinterpretations of the law, rather than deliberate tax evasion.

Who is eligible for the waiver?

The waiver is applicable to taxpayers assessed under Section 73 for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20. Eligibility is limited to those whose tax matters do not involve allegations of fraud, misrepresentation, or concealment of information. Taxpayers engaged in disputes for non-fraudulent reasons can take advantage of the scheme if they consent to settle the tax demand and halt any ongoing litigation.

How does the waiver work?

To benefit from the waiver, businesses must accept the tax demand and settle the amount due by March 31, 2025. Once the tax is paid, the related interest and penalties will be waived, effectively resolving the dispute. Notably, this waiver is not applicable to cases involving fraudulent activity, improperly sanctioned refunds, or taxpayers who have already paid their penalties and interest.

Who does not fall under this scheme?

Taxpayers who have already paid their penalties and interest will not qualify for refunds under this scheme.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
