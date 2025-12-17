BIG relief for govt employees, four pre-retirement withdrawals allowed, here’s how it affects your savings, check details

'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains
PERSONAL FINANCE
The rules of the National Pension System have been changed regarding exiting and withdrawals. The new rules have been relaxed and will benefit government employees covered under NPS. Increase in complete withdrawal limits for smaller collections, greater flexibility at retirement are some changes.
The National Pension System (NPS) will undergo changes with new rules regarding exiting and withdrawals. The move will benefit those central and state government employees who are part of the NPS. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has initiated the proposal by notifying changes on December 12.
These changes are meant to simplify withdrawal rules, increase complete withdrawal limits for smaller collections, and offer greater flexibility at retirement.
According to the new rules under Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Exits and Withdrawals under the National Pension System) Amendment Regulations, 2025, these are the following changes:
-A NPS subscriber is now allowed to an extra time for withdrawal before retirement which must be 25 per cent of the individual’s amount.
-A subscriber can withdraw up to a maximum of four times, up from the previous three times before turning 60, superannuation or retirement, whichever is later. However, between each withdrawal there must be a gap of four years. NPS subscribers can withdraw partially from their account after age 60 or retirement, whichever comes later, with a minimum gap of 3 years between withdrawals.
- The withdrawal limit has been increased, that is, now government employees can withdraw full amount even when it is 8 lakh or even less without buying an annuity. Earlier the limit was Rs 5 lakh at the time of retirement.
- As per the new rules, a middle slab has been introduced for employees whose NPS corpus is between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh. They can withdraw up to Rs 6 lakh as a lump sum amount, while the remaining amount must be used through annuity or systematic withdrawal options.
- Government employees are free to defer their NPS exit. They can defer a certain amount withdrawal and annuity purchase and can keep the investments in the NPS up to the age of 85.