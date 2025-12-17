FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains

Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why she doesn’t approve of skincare remedies

After bagging whopping Rs 25.20 cr IPL deal, Cameron Green falls for two-ball duck in Ashes

Why Are Spider Plants the Perfect Beginner-Friendly Indoor Plant?

Integration of CRM with ERP and Marketing Tools on the Rise

BIG relief for govt employees, four pre-retirement withdrawals allowed, here’s how it affects your savings, check details

Meet Indian who refused blank cheque from one of the world's richest universities for his treasure, donated it instead for free to...

Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming BREAKS silence on 19-minute viral clip: 'It has no connection to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains

'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister on extra luggage on trains

Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet

Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh film becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026

From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026

THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…

THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection

Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

BIG relief for govt employees, four pre-retirement withdrawals allowed, here’s how it affects your savings, check details

The rules of the National Pension System have been changed regarding exiting and withdrawals. The new rules have been relaxed and will benefit government employees covered under NPS. Increase in complete withdrawal limits for smaller collections, greater flexibility at retirement are some changes.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

BIG relief for govt employees, four pre-retirement withdrawals allowed, here’s how it affects your savings, check details
The PFRDA has relaxed NPS withdrawals rules
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The National Pension System (NPS) will undergo changes with new rules regarding exiting and withdrawals. The move will benefit those central and state government employees who are part of the NPS. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has initiated the proposal by notifying changes on December 12.  

    These changes are meant to simplify withdrawal rules, increase complete withdrawal limits for smaller collections, and offer greater flexibility at retirement.  

    What are the new NPS rules? 

    According to the new rules under Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Exits and Withdrawals under the National Pension System) Amendment Regulations, 2025, these are the following changes: 

    -A NPS subscriber is now allowed to an extra time for withdrawal before retirement which must be 25 per cent of the individual’s amount. 

    -A subscriber can withdraw up to a maximum of four times, up from the previous three times before turning 60, superannuation or retirement, whichever is later. However, between each withdrawal there must be a gap of four years. NPS subscribers can withdraw partially from their account after age 60 or retirement, whichever comes later, with a minimum gap of 3 years between withdrawals.  

    - The withdrawal limit has been increased, that is, now government employees can withdraw full amount even when it is 8 lakh or even less without buying an annuity. Earlier the limit was Rs 5 lakh at the time of retirement.   

    - As per the new rules, a middle slab has been introduced for employees whose NPS corpus is between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh. They can withdraw up to Rs 6 lakh as a lump sum amount, while the remaining amount must be used through annuity or systematic withdrawal options.   

    - Government employees are free to defer their NPS exit. They can defer a certain amount withdrawal and annuity purchase and can keep the investments in the NPS up to the age of 85.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains
    'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister on extra luggage on trains
    Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet
    Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets
    Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...
    Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh film becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...
    Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why she doesn’t approve of skincare remedies
    Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why
    After bagging whopping Rs 25.20 cr IPL deal, Cameron Green falls for two-ball duck in Ashes
    After bagging Rs 25.20 cr IPL deal, Cameron Green falls for two-ball duck
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026
    From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026
    THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…
    THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities
    Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection
    Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection
    Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS
    Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi
    From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025
    From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement