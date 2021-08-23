Big news on Ration Card! You may not get ration from govt shops anymore, here's why

There is big news for those who own a Ration Card and take ration from government ration shops. The Department of Food and Public Distribution is making changes in the standards for the eligible people taking ration from shops. The format for changing the standard is almost finalized. Several rounds of meetings have also been held with the states in this regard.

According to the Department, at present, 80 crore people across the country are taking advantage of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Among them, there are many who are financially prosperous. Keeping this in mind, the Ministry of Public Distribution is going to make changes in the standards.

In this regard, Secretary, Food and Public Distribution Department, Sudhanshu Pandey said that for the last six months, meetings are being held with the states regarding the change in the standards. Incorporating the suggestions given by the states, new standards are being prepared for the characters. These standards will be finalized this month. After the implementation of the new standard, only eligible persons will get the benefit. This change is being made keeping in mind the needy.

According to the Department of Food and Public Distribution, the 'One Nation, One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme' has been implemented in 32 states and UTs till December 2020. About 69 crore beneficiaries i.e. 86 percent of the population coming under NFSA are taking advantage of this scheme. Every month about 1.5 crore people are taking benefits by moving from one place to another.