Big news for SBI customers as State Bank of India issues alert for Fixed Deposit frauds - Details here

India's largest public lender State Bank of India has issued an alert for its customers and public in general asking them to remain vigilant about online frauds.

According to SBI, the cyver crooks are now targeting customers who have made their FDs (Fixed Deposits) with the State Bank of India and said that some cyber criminals have created online fixed deposits in customers' account. The SBI posted a tweet asking its customers to control access to their account by not sharing personal details. The SBI also warned its customers to not share confidential information like Password/OTP/CVV/Card Number etc. The SBI also said that the bank would never ask these details from its customers over phone, SMS or mail.

" We urge our customers not to share their banking details with anyone. Don't fall for scammers impersonating as SBI, we never ask for personal details like Password/OTP/CVV/Card Number over the phone. Be alert. Be safe," SBI tweeted.

Experts maintain that several cyber frauds are now misusing victim's FD account to siphon off money. The cyber crooks first create FD account of the target victims using their net banking details and transfer some amount from the victim;s account. Thefruads then call the victim posing as bank official and ask for their OTP. Once they get the OTP from the victims, the cyber criminals transfer the entire FD amount into their own account.