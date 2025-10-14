Big festive cheer for farmers: Rs 2000 instalment under PM Kisan scheme before Diwali

Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India
PERSONAL FINANCE
The 21st instalment of Rs 2,000 under the PM-KISAN scheme will be credited to farmers' accounts by Diwali 2025. To ensure timely payments, farmers must complete e-KYC via OTP or face authentication through the PM-KISAN app. Ensure Aadhaar and bank details are updated for smooth transfers.
The central government has begun the disbursement of the 21st instalment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Farmers across various states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, are already receiving their payments. With Diwali 2025 approaching, the government plans to ensure that all eligible farmers receive their payments on time. To avoid any delays or issues, it is crucial for farmers to complete their e-KYC (Know Your Customer) and ensure their bank account details are accurate.
Farmers must complete the e-KYC process to ensure that the funds reach them without any glitches. The process can be done online in two ways:
1. Online e-KYC via OTP
2. Face Authentication via PM-KISAN App
To avoid any disruptions in receiving the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, farmers should ensure the following:
Farmers in states affected by recent floods, landslides, or natural disasters will be given priority for the disbursement of the PM-KISAN instalment. These states will receive the payment first, followed by other states throughout October.
The timely receipt of the Rs 2,000 PM-KISAN instalment depends on completing the e-KYC process and ensuring accurate account details. Farmers who complete the necessary steps can expect the funds to be transferred directly to their bank accounts, ensuring that they benefit from this crucial financial support ahead of Diwali 2025. By following the outlined steps, farmers can ensure a smooth and hassle-free process, without any delays in receiving their payments.