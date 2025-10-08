Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BIG Diwali gift for Himachal govt employees as CM announces hike in wages and...; check details

Honorarium for some categories of school management teachers was increased by Rs 500.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 07:27 PM IST

BIG Diwali gift for Himachal govt employees as CM announces hike in wages and...; check details
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a big Diwali gift for state government employees. He announced an increase in the wages and honorarium for various state government employees. This comes ahead of the festive season that will begin from October 18.

Who will get the benefit?

  • Meal workers
  • School management teachers
  • Daily wagers and part-time workers
  • Stitching instructors
  • Panchayat Chowkidars
  • Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies
  • And other employees

How much amount these employees get?

The honorarium of 21,115 mid-day meal workers has been increased by Rs 500, taking it to Rs 5,000 per month now. Meanwhile, honorarium for some categories of school management teachers was also increased by Rs 500, he said.

The salaries of daily wagers and part-time workers have been increased by Rs 25, bringing them to Rs 425 per day, and the honorarium of stitching instructors, Panchayat Chowkidars, was also hiked by Rs 500, a statement issued said.

The government has also increased the honorarium of the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. With an increase of Rs 1,000, the zila parishad chairperson will now receive Rs 25,000 per month, while the vice chairperson will get Rs 19,000.

READ | EPFO plans BIG Diwali gift for pensioners? May hike minimum pension under EPS-95 from Rs 1000 to Rs...; key decision expected on Oct 10-11

An increase of Rs 500 per month has also been made for zila parishad members, who will now get Rs 8,300, whereas the panchayat samiti chairperson will receive Rs 12,000 and the vice chairperson Rs 9,000 after an increase of Rs 600 each.

The honorarium of the mayor of the municipal corporation has also been raised by Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000, the deputy mayor's by Rs 1,000 to Rs 19,000, and the councillors' by Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,400. The state government has also increased the honorarium of special police officers by Rs 300 and information technology teachers by Rs 500 per month, the statement added.

