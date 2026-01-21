Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more
Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside
'Stopped India-Pakistan war last year': Donald Trump repeats disputed claim at Davos
Big boost for pensioners as Centre extends Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31; check details
Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026 to show his 'hardwired obsession' with 'Bollywood biceps'
India clears lower 6 GHz band for licence-free indoor Wi-Fi; what it means for users?
Donald Trump toughens stance on Greenland, says he is 'seeking immediate negotiations' to acquire territory
Raid 2 director Raj Kumar Gupta to start his next film 'rooted in realism', collaborate with this producer
Is India moving closer to UAE, Israel to counter Islamic NATO? How can it neutralise Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey axis?
Khawaja Asif trolled for inaugurating fake Pizza Hut outlet: 5 times Pakistani defence minister embarrassed his country
PERSONAL FINANCE
Atal Pension Yojana offers a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.
The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the flagship Atal Pension Yojana (APY) up to the financial year 2030-31. This also includes the extension of funding support for promotional and developmental activities and gap funding. Launched on May 9, 2015, APY aims to provide old-age income security to workers in the unorganised sector.
The scheme will continue up to 2030-31 with government support for promotional and developmental activities to expand outreach among unorganised workers, including awareness, capacity building, said an official release after the meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
APY offers a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month starting at the age of 60, based on contributions. As of January 19, 2026, over 8.66 crore subscribers have been enrolled under APY.
Supporting India’s transition to a pensioned society.— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 21, 2026
The Union Cabinet approves the continuation of Atal Pension Yojana up to FY 2030-31, ensuring old-age income security for millions of low-income and unorganised sector workers.
–Video Generated By AI#CabinetDecisions… pic.twitter.com/g6y3FoKfac