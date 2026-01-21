Big boost for pensioners as Centre extends Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31; check details

Atal Pension Yojana offers a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.

The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the flagship Atal Pension Yojana (APY) up to the financial year 2030-31. This also includes the extension of funding support for promotional and developmental activities and gap funding. Launched on May 9, 2015, APY aims to provide old-age income security to workers in the unorganised sector.

Atal Pension Yojana extended

The scheme will continue up to 2030-31 with government support for promotional and developmental activities to expand outreach among unorganised workers, including awareness, capacity building, said an official release after the meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What is Atal Pension Yojana?

APY offers a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month starting at the age of 60, based on contributions. As of January 19, 2026, over 8.66 crore subscribers have been enrolled under APY.

What are the major impacts of the APY scheme?

It enhances financial inclusion and supports India’s transition to a pensioned society. The scheme also strengthens the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by providing sustainable social security.

APY scheme eligibility

APY is open to all citizens of India who fulfil the following eligibility criteria: The age of an individual should be between 18 and 40 years. He or she should have a savings bank account or a post office savings bank account. From October 1, 2022, any Indian citizen who is or has been an income taxpayer under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as on the date of application will not be eligible to open a new APY account.