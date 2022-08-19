Big bang approach to PSB privatisation can be harmful, RBI bulletin suggests

The latest Reserve Bank of India article published on August 18 suggests that a big bang approach to privatisation of government-owned banks may do more harm than good. RBI bulletin has warned, asking the government to take a nuanced approach on the issue.

While private sector banks (PVBs) are more efficient in profit maximisation, their public sector counterparts have done better in promoting financial inclusion, better credit system, better efficiency of PSBs of the article in the latest RBI Bulletin said.

"Privatisation is not a new concept, and its pros and cons are well known. From the conventional perspective that privatisation is a panacea for all ills, the economic thinking has come a long way to acknowledge that a more nuanced approach is required while pursuing it," it said.

The paper highlighted how PSBs are largely depended upon by consumers from rural and semi-urban areas because private banks have so far been unable to serve their needs.

Study suggests that, due to countercyclical monetary policy actions to gain traction, PSBs are able to communicate policy more quickly and effectively. “During the last easing cycle, for example, their reduction in lending rates was substantially higher than that of private banks,” added the study.

"Our results also point out the countercyclical role of PSB lending. In the recent years, these banks have also gained greater market confidence. Despite the criticism of weak balance sheets, data suggests that they weathered the Covid-19 pandemic shock remarkably well," it said.

RBI bulletin pointed out that, PSBs help the countercyclical monetary policy to gain traction, private ownership does not always lead to economic growth; rather, privatisation needs to be evaluated with greater caution and nuance, in developing economies.