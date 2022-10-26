Search icon
Bhai Dooj 2022: Banks to remain closed on October 26, 27 in these cities

The celebration of Bhai Dooj, which historically celebrates the relationship between the siblings and symbolises the love of a brother and a sister.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:51 AM IST

Bhai Dooj 2022: Banks to remain closed on October 26, 27 in these cities
Banks remained closed over the weekend and on Monday across most of the nation as the holiday season began. While many areas of the country's banks are open today, some areas will have them closed on Wednesday, or October 26, in observance of Bhai Dooj.
 
It is important to note that the holiday falls under the provisions of the "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act." For the uninitiated, holidays are classified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) into three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Real-Time Gross Settlement Act, and holidays for banks closing accounts. (Also Read: Diwali 2022 brings big boost for economy: Retail business to cross 1.5 lakh cr; gold sales see 20 percent spike)
 
October 26:
The following days banks will be closed on October 26 in observance of: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.
 
October 27:
On the occasion of Bhai Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepavali/Ningol Chakkouba on October 27, banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.
 
Though banks will remain closed tomorrow and day after, customers should not worry as online internet banking services will be available as usual.
