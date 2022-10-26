Bhai Dooj 2022: Banks to remain closed on October 26, 27 in these cities

Banks remained closed over the weekend and on Monday across most of the nation as the holiday season began. While many areas of the country's banks are open today, some areas will have them closed on Wednesday, or October 26, in observance of Bhai Dooj.

It is important to note that the holiday falls under the provisions of the "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act." For the uninitiated, holidays are classified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) into three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Real-Time Gross Settlement Act, and holidays for banks closing accounts. (Also Read: Diwali 2022 brings big boost for economy: Retail business to cross 1.5 lakh cr; gold sales see 20 percent spike

October 26:

The following days banks will be closed on October 26 in observance of: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.

October 27:

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepavali/Ningol Chakkouba on October 27, banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.