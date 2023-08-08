Headlines

Beware of scam: Fake tax refund messages circulating, warns PIB

Beware of fake tax refund messages requesting account details, warns PIB; Income Tax Department doesn't send such requests.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

With the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) expiring on July 31st, individuals now eagerly await their refunds. While some have already received their refunds, others are still in the process. Amidst this, a new type of scam has raised concerns, causing alarm among the public. Fraudsters are using the guise of tax refunds to empty people's bank accounts.

In this scam, perpetrators are contacting individuals and urging them to update their account details, claiming it's necessary for receiving a refund. Unfortunately, those who fall for this ruse find their accounts drained of funds. The seriousness of this issue has prompted a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which revealed that the Income Tax Department is not sending out any such messages. The circulated message is fraudulent, and people are advised to steer clear of such scams.

Furthermore, PIB emphasized that sharing personal information with unknown entities should be avoided at all costs. The scam message usually reads: "Your income tax refund of Rs. XXXX has been approved. Please verify your account number XXXX. If it is incorrect, then update your bank account information by visiting this link." However, it's vital to note that the Income Tax Department never solicits account numbers, PINs, or any personal information via messages or emails.

If you come across such a message, refrain from responding to it. Do not disclose any account-related details, credit or debit card information, and do not click on any provided links. There's a possibility that these links could be a source of viruses, compromising your device's security. Additionally, avoid opening any attachments accompanying the message. To enhance security, consider using antivirus software and firewall protections on your devices.

If you receive a suspicious message regarding fake ITR refunds, you can take action by reporting it. Forward details about the website or phone number to webmanager@incometax.gov.in. You can also send a copy of the message to cert-in.org, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. Stay cautious and vigilant to safeguard yourself from falling victim to such scams.

