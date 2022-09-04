Beware of fraud text message offering attractive salary under 'AYUSH Yojana', government warns

File Photo: Reuters

While most of us have shifted to WhatsApp for messaging requirements, mobile SMS inboxes are now flooded with messages of job opportunities asking people to click on links to register themselves. One such fake SMS has been flagged by the government. This message claims to offer salary under a government-approved ‘Ayush Yojana’ to eligible people.

A screenshot of the message was posted on the official fact checking handle of the Indian Government, PIB Fact Check.

The message tells the receiver that they have been “approved for salary from government approved Ayush Yojana of Rs 78,856”, adding the eligibility criteria of monthly income of Rs 50,000. It tells people to click on a link to check the same.

The government clarified that this message is fake and no such scheme is being run by it.

“A text message is being circulated with a claim that monthly monetary compensations are being provided under government approved "AYUSH Yojana",” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

“This message is fake. The Government of India is not running any such scheme,” it clarified.

A text message is being circulated with a claim that monthly monetary compensations are being provided under government approved "AYUSH Yojana" #PIBFactCheck:



This message is #Fake



Government of India is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/kLibTFcNwh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 4, 2022

Such messages have become common with mobile users getting texts that their profile is approved for a specific part-time or full-time job, or for availing the benefits of specific government-run schemes. Such messages are sent by fraudsters more often than not. Users are advised to beware of such scams and thoroughly verify the authenticity of any such texts before engaging with them.

READ | WhatsApp to stop working on THESE Apple iPhone models from next month, know why