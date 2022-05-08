Beware of fake message asking to register for Rs 30,000 financial aid, government issues alert

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/ @PIBFactCheck

Rs 30,628 to every citizen to help in the financial crisis. A fake message doing rounds on social media asks people to register for financial support on a link, pretending to be an initiative from the Government of India.

“After taking into consideration the financial crisis experienced by the Indian people, the Ministry of Finance decided to give every citizen an amount of (INR 30,628) to reduce the severity of the crisis. The message reads. It carries a link to register for the support. This message is a fake one and readers are advised to remain cautious of falling for it or spreading it among friends and family.

The government runs several schemes for the welfare of people. In times of distress, residents look towards the state for help. Scamsters often take advantage of this and try to defraud people with fake news about government schemes offering cash money and other aid like loans, laptops etc.

READ | Fact Check: Did Centre really ask EV makers to stop production of two-wheelers?

Government fact checks fake financial aid scheme

“A message with a link 'https://bit.ly/3P7CiPY' is doing the rounds on social media and is claiming to offer a financial aid of ₹30,628 in the name of the Ministry of Finance to every citizen,” the official fact check handle of the Press Information Bureau, GOI wrote on Twitter.

A message with a link 'https://t.co/sn2Gms0jY9' is doing the rounds on social media and is claiming to offer a financial aid of ₹30,628 in the name of the Ministry of Finance to every citizen.#PIBFactCheck



This message is FAKE



No such aid is announced by @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/lIxBFgPqdR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2022

Debunking the claim of support to help in the ‘financial crisis’ to Indian people, it added, “#PIBFactCheck. This message is FAKE No such aid is announced by @FinMinIndia [Union Finance Ministry].”

Meanwhile, the government also recently fact checked another alleged viral scheme claiming that all women were being given Rs 2.20 lakh in cash along with a Rs 25 lakh loan under the ‘PM Nari Shakti Yojana’. The PIB handled had similarly clarified that no such scheme is being run by the government.

READ | Centre giving Rs 2.20 lakh cash plus loan up to Rs 25 lakh to all women? PIB fact checks