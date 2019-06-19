Beware if you receive income tax message or email

The last date to file an income tax return is July 31 and some people have already filed their return. Basis on that, people have received message related to an income tax refund, requesting them to click on a link to provide personal details. If you have received such a message, then be cautious, clicking on such a link may make you a victim of frauds. At times, on the basis of estimation of income earned, the taxpayers pay excess money for a financial year.

Fraudsters try to take advantage of this process by sending fake messages to taxpayers in a bid to dupe them of their money. In recent times, several people have complained of receiving an email from ids similar to the Income-tax department.

On a regular basis, the income tax department has been issuing a warning against such frauds and requesting the taxpayers to ignore such emails or messages. Last year, the country's cybersecurity agency- CERT-in- had cautioned against such frauds. This kind of frauds is 'SMShing'(a combination of SMS and phishing), where fake messages are being sent to the people in the name of the income tax department.

CERT-in had warned the taxpayer that once you click such link, then it will divert you to a clandestine web portal where even their IT records can be altered or changed by misusing their e-filing credentials.

Ways to avoid such frauds:

One must remember that the income tax department never asks for the bank details as they have already complete details configured in the system. The refund amount automatically transferred from the system.

If you are receiving suspected emails or messages, do not respond to them. Instead, you can file an official complaint to webmanager@incometax.gov.in and incident@cert-in.org.in