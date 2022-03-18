Beware! A stolen Aadhaar Card can trouble your bank account - Here’s how

Every citizen in the country is aware of the importance of Aadhaar card. It is an important document to complete all bank related needs in India. We often give photocopies of our Aadhaar card for various things work in the country. Have you ever thought that this photocopy of Aadhaar card can be used to commit a fraud in your bank account. Fraudsters can also use your Aadhaar card to open an account. Here are some important things that you must know about Aadhaar card –

As per the information provided on the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a government body that issues Aadhaar cards to all citizens across the country, if someone is caught up in such a fraud, they will not be responsible for it.

The UIDAI further states that the Aadhaar card is one document that is officially sanctioned for opening a bank account under the PML rules. It is required for doing all the necessary work related to banking transactions. In case someone tries to open a bank account by presenting another person’s voter card or ration card, then you will not be responsible for it. Instead, the bank will be responsible for it.

As of today, no Aadhaar card holder has suffered any financial loss due to such kind of misuse.

As per the UIDAI, the Aadhaar card is quite safe.