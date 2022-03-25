Banks to remain shut in April 2022 for fifteen days - Know all dates

Every month due to national festivals and weekends, banks tend to remain shut for a few days and it's always good to know about it beforehand especially if you are planning to visit the bank to avoid any inconvenience.

In April, banks will remain shut for fifteen days out of which nine holidays are the ones prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar and others are weekends.

Here is the list of days banks will be shut in April 2022:

- April 1: Since April one also marks the start of the financial year, banks will remain shut due to the early closing of accounts. However, in places like Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong and Shimla banks will remain open.

- April 2: Due to Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), banks will remain shut in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Srinagar.

- April 4: Banks will be closed in Ranchi for Sarhul.

- April 5: Banks will be closed in Hyderabad due to Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday.

- April 14: Banks to remain shut across the country for Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu, except for Shillong and Shimla.

- April 15: Due to Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu, banks will remain shut.

- April 16: Banks will be closed in Guwahati on the eve of Bohag Bihu.

- April 21: Banks will be closed in Agartala on account of Garia Puja.

- April 19: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida.