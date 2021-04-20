Banks to remain closed on Wednesday in THESE states - Check full list

In this COVID-19 crisis period, if you have any work related to the bank or you are planning to go to the bank tomorrow, then this news is very important for you. Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday, i.e. April 21. Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the 9th day of Navaratri.

Every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar states that all banks across the country will remain closed on certain occasions.

Customers planning a visit to their respective bank branch are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.

Below is a list of states where banks will remain closed on the account of Ram Navami-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Chandigarh

Daman and Diu

Gujarat

Himachal Pradesh

Haryana

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Punjab

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Telangana

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

However, there are certain states where Ram Navami is not observed as a national holiday. The list of states where Ram Navami is not observed as a holiday are - West Bengal, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Upcoming bank holidays in April-

April 24: Banks to remain closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

April 25: Maharshi Pashuram Jayanti and Mahavir Jayanti. This is a state-specific holiday to be observed in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that all online bank services -- including ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services -- will stay available for the customers during the above-mentioned holidays. However, all other banking services will stay unavailable for the customers.