Banks to remain closed for 4 days this week in THESE states

Banks will remain closed in several states of India for 4 days this week. So, if you have any important work related to the bank, you must plan them while keeping in mind these bank holidays.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay shut on some specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is when banks will be closed next week (starting from April 10)

April 14, 2022 (Thursday) - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu (All over India except Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh)

April 15, 2022 (Friday) - Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day(Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu (All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar)

April 16, 2022 (Saturday) - Bohag Bihu (Assam)

April 17, 2022 - Sunday