Bank holidays alert! Banks to remain closed for 2 more days in July - Know dates here

Banks in the country will be closed for two more days this month. In total, there are 15 bank holidays in July. According to the RBI holiday calendar, Sunday (July 25) will be off. Apart from this weekend, the only RBI mandated holiday left for the last week of this month, falls on July 31, which is Ker puja. It will only apply to lenders in Agartala.

The guidelines released by RBI mentions that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the mentioned dates. RBI notified holidays for lenders under these categories—the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays differ from state to state but on the following days, all the banks remain shut.

Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Good Friday.

Another important thing to take note of is that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and on Sundays, as it has been made compulsory by the RBI..