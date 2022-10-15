Search icon
Bank unions: ‘Working hour to be increased by 30 mins,’ here’s why

The bank unions want a 5-day work week with longer hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Representational Image
The unions representing bank employees have now suggested extending the workweek to five days. The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) released a list of recommendations in a letter to the Indian Banks' Association.
 
The union suggested extending the current working hours by 30 minutes each day and starting them 30 minutes earlier, according to Livemint. Additionally, the union has suggested extending customer service hours by 30 minutes.
 
The proposed working hours will be from 9.15 am to 4.45 pm rather than from 9:45 am to 4:45 pm, according to the letter sent by the bank employees' union. It is suggested that the hours for cash transactions be changed to 9.30 am to 1.30 pm and 2 pm to 3.30 pm.
 
The union has suggested changing the non-cash transaction hours to be from 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm. The introduction of five days of work per week in banks has been a demand of the union, according to CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of the AIBEA, who spoke to the website. The Life Insurance Corporation first implemented it last year.
 
The Indian Banks Association had reportedly asked the union's office bearers for their opinions on making up for the loss of two Saturdays as holidays. He suggested that the working hours be extended by 30 minutes and expressed the hope that the IBA, the Centre, and the RBI would accept the suggestion.
 
The unions representing bank employees had pushed for a five-day workweek during the pandemic in order to protect their members from the Covid-19 virus. The IBA had declined the proposal but had given the workers a pay raise of 19% instead. The second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as every Sunday, are currently bank holidays.
