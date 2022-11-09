Bank strike across India in November? ATM, cash services likely to be hit on THIS date

An all-Indian strike has been called for on November 19 by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA). The day-long demonstration is anticipated to continue to have an impact on banking services.

"General Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has served notice of strike to Indian Banks' Association informing that their members propose to go on strike on 19.11.2022 in support of their demands," Bank of Baroda stated in a regulatory statement on Monday.

The bank claimed that it was making the required preparations to ensure that its offices and branches worked without a hitch on the days of the demonstration. Services could be impacted if the strike actually occurs.

November 19 is the third Saturday for the month. All banks are supposed to be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Due to the bank strike on Saturday and the fact that Sunday is the next day, people may experience cash shortages in ATMs.

IANS reported earlier in October that the AIBEA members would strike in protest of the "targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union".

According to reports, CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of the AIBEA, stated that, "attacks have not only increased lately but there is also a common thread in all moves."

“There is a design in these attacks. There is some method in the madness. Hence, we have to resist, retort and repulse these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole," Venkatachalam reportedly urged his members.

According to PTI, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has also accused a foreign bank, Standard Chartered, of violating HR procedures. In a thorough memo, AIBOC asks the CEO of the bank for quick corrective action.

The Association of Standard Chartered Bank Officers (Kolkata) ASCBO was allegedly not recognised by the bank despite repeated requests, according to the union.

Soumya Datta, the general secretary of the AIBOC, encouraged Standard Chartered management to start a conversation with the ASCBO on a number of issues, including improving service conditions, emoluments, and ending the hire-and-fire programme. Unions will be forced to take action if the bank fails to do so.