Bank of Baroda WhatsApp banking: Services and how to register, step-by-step guide

Customers of Bank of Baroda (BoB) can now access financial services through WhatsApp. Customers of Bank of Baroda may now use WhatsApp to check their account balance, get a small statement of the latest five transactions, and inquire about the status of their checks. The Hindi and English versions of WhatsApp Banking should be acknowledged. Both domestic Indian cell numbers and international numbers from a few certain nations can use WhatsApp Banking services. The 24/7 accessibility of banking services, ease of use, and convenience for all consumers are the main advantages of the WhatsApp service. It is secure and safe.

The Bank of Baroda Whatsapp Banking provides the following services:

• Check the account balance.

• Obtain a summary of the previous five transactions.

• A request for cheque status.

• Block Debit Card.

• WhatsApp Banking Registration with Terms and Conditions acceptance (with OTP)

• Ask for ChequeBook.

• Know your registered email address.

• Account Statement

• Turning off UPI

• Account suspension (Debit freeze)

• Blocking Domestic Transactions on Debit Cards (POS, ECOM, ATM)

• Blocking Debit Cards at POS, ECOM, and ATMs for International Transactions

• Registration and deregistration features for WhatsApp Banking

• OTP validation for essential services (such as the request for a cheque book, the blocking of debit cards, the disabling of cards for domestic and international transactions, the registration or de-registration of WhatsApp Banking, and the disabling of UPI).

How to Sign Up for Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking?

Step 1: Sign up for yourself

Add the 8433 888 777 WhatsApp Business Account Number of Bank to your cell contacts.

Step 2: start chatting

Use the WhatsApp app to send a "HI" to this number to start a conversation. You will be indicating your acceptance of WhatsApp Banking's terms and conditions by initiating a conversation.