Bank of Baroda's ICCW service helps customers to withdraw money from ATM through UPI, here's how

Now, there's no need to carry your ATM card around to withdraw cash. Bank of Baroda, a public sector bank, has introduced a convenient feature called Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW). This innovative service allows customers to withdraw money from the bank's ATMs using UPI (Unified Payments Interface). Bank of Baroda proudly claims to be the first public sector bank to offer this facility to its customers, setting a new standard in banking convenience.

With the ICCW service, not only Bank of Baroda customers but also customers of other banks using BHIM UPI and other UPI applications can withdraw cash from Bank of Baroda ATMs. This means that debit cards are no longer necessary to access cash from these ATMs. Bank of Baroda ATMs allow customers to perform two transactions in a day, with a maximum withdrawal limit of Rs 5,000 per transaction. This means that customers can withdraw up to Rs 10,000 in a single day, providing flexibility and convenience.

Akhil Handa, the bank's chief digital officer, highlighted that the introduction of the ICCW service empowers customers to withdraw cash effortlessly without relying on physical cards. Bank of Baroda has an extensive network of over 11,000 ATMs spread across the country, ensuring widespread access to this convenient feature. This move is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive to banks to implement ICCW options at ATMs to mitigate the risk of card frauds such as cloning, skimming, and device tampering.

So, how does one avail this service? To withdraw cash using ICCW, customers simply need to select the 'UPI Cash Withdrawal' option at a Bank of Baroda ATM. After entering the desired withdrawal amount, a QR code will be displayed on the ATM screen. Customers can then use an authorized UPI app to scan the QR code and authorize the transaction. Once the process is complete, the cash will be dispensed from the ATM, providing a seamless and secure withdrawal experience. Many other banks have also embraced the concept of cardless withdrawals, offering similar services to their customers.

