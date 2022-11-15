Bank of Baroda now allow users to submit Life certificate via video call, check how

Millions of pensioners across the nation need to submit their life certificates during the month of November. This can now be done via video call. Every pensioner is required by law to provide verification of their identity once a year. Their pension will be terminated if they do not comply. It is crucial to complete this task if you are a pensioner (Life Certificate for Pensioners), however many pensioners across the nation are unable to do so because of illness and old age. Many banks are offering their customers the option to submit a life certificate through video calls in such circumstances.

The Bank of Baroda had declared that it would allow its clients to submit their life certificates via video call. If you do business with either of these banks, we are providing you with information on how to submit a life certificate through video call.

Customers of the Bank of Baroda can submit a life certificate via video call:

Recently, the Bank of Baroda (BOB Life Certificate Through Video Call) stated that clients could only submit their 'Life Certificate' via video call. Until the end of November 2022, the bank will offer this facility to those over 60. We are going to give you instructions on how to submit this certificate via video call if you wish to.

Step:8. You need to first visit the Bankofbaroda.com official website or the Pension Sarathi Portal.

Step:9. Next, fill in your account number and PPO number.

Step:10. OTP will then be sent to the registered mobile number; enter it here.

Step:11. Fill up the Aadhar number further and submit the form.

Step:12. The next step is to choose another choice.

Step:13. Then decide whether to call now or later.

Step:14. The bank will then make a video call, and the BOB agent will then show up in front of you.

Step:15. You will next need to fill out your photo ID and further information.

Step:16. You will then receive an OTP on your Aadhar-registered mobile number once more, which you will enter on this page once more.

Step:17. Present your life certificate to the bank following that. This information will be sent to you via mobile message and mail.