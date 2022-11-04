Bank of Baroda new FD scheme offering 7.50 percent interest from 15 lakh to 2 crore

Bank of Baroda launched a new scheme on November 1, 2022 called Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme, for its customers that will get them higher standard interest rates.

“We are pleased to offer a higher interest rate to consumers so that they earn more on their savings. This scheme offers higher interest rates and assured returns,” said Ajay K Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme- Maturity

It applies to both callable and non-callable maturing deposits and has a 399-day maturity time. The general public will get interest on callable deposits at a rate of 6.75 percent, while seniors will receive interest at a rate of 7.25 percent. Rates for non-callable services range between 7 and 7.50 percent.

Bank of Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme- Interest rate

According to the bank's official website, the interest rates for the Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme went into effect on November 1st as well.

The plan has two distinct tenors, 444 days and 555 days. BoB is currently offering an interest rate of 5.75% to the general public on callable deposits maturing in 444 days and 6.25% for senior citizens, while callable deposits maturing in 555 days would earn a normal interest rate of 6.00% and 6.505 for senior citizens. In contrast to the old Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme at Bank of Baroda, which offered interest rates of 6.25% for the general public and 6.75% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 555 days, the bank is currently offering a standard rate of 6.00% and 6.50% for non-callable deposits maturing in 444 days.

Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit Interest Rates from 15 lakh to 2 crore