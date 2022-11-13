Bank of Baroda lowers rate on house loan by 25 bps to 8.25%; check how much it impacts borrowers

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday lowered its home loan rates by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent and also waived the processing fee under a limited-period offer. At 8.25 percent, BoB's rate is lower than that of the segmental leaders SBI and HDFC, whose new pricing is at 8.40 percent, announced before Diwali and lasting end-December.

BoB said the new rate will be applicable from next Monday and effective till the end of December.

"Ours is one of the lowest and most competitive home loan interest rates in the industry now and in addition to the 25 bps discount on the interest rate, we are also waiving off the processing charges completely," HT Solanki, general manager --mortgages & retail assets at the bank, said.

The new rates will also be applicable for those seeking balance transfers and the special rate is linked to the borrower's credit profile, he added.

"We have seen robust growth in home loans this year with strong demand across cities and consumer confidence driving home sales. We expect this discounted rate to give a further leg-up to the already high demand," he said.