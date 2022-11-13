Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Bank of Baroda lowers rate on house loan by 25 bps to 8.25%; check how much it impacts borrowers

According to BoB, the new rate will be in effect beginning on Monday and last through the end of December.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

Bank of Baroda lowers rate on house loan by 25 bps to 8.25%; check how much it impacts borrowers
Bank of Baroda lowers rate on house loan by 25 bps to 8.25%; check how much it impacts borrowers
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday lowered its home loan rates by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent and also waived the processing fee under a limited-period offer. At 8.25 percent, BoB's rate is lower than that of the segmental leaders SBI and HDFC, whose new pricing is at 8.40 percent, announced before Diwali and lasting end-December.
 
BoB said the new rate will be applicable from next Monday and effective till the end of December. (Also Read: Here’s how to open National Pension Scheme account through DigiLocker and driver’s licence, know details)
 
"Ours is one of the lowest and most competitive home loan interest rates in the industry now and in addition to the 25 bps discount on the interest rate, we are also waiving off the processing charges completely," HT Solanki, general manager --mortgages & retail assets at the bank, said.
 
The new rates will also be applicable for those seeking balance transfers and the special rate is linked to the borrower's credit profile, he added.
 
"We have seen robust growth in home loans this year with strong demand across cities and consumer confidence driving home sales. We expect this discounted rate to give a further leg-up to the already high demand," he said.
 
Last month, despite rising interest rates, SBI and HDFC announced discounted interest rates beginning at 8.40 percent as part of their festive offerings. SBI is offering discounted interest of up to 25 bps to new home loan borrowers, making the entry-level rate 8.40 percent and the offer will run up to the end of January 2023 while HDFC offered new rates 20 bps lower at 8.40 percent and is valid up to end of November.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.