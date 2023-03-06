Bank of Baroda home loan interest rates slashed; get cheap loans until March 31, details

Headlines

Congress resolves to make INDIA bloc 'electoral success' to free country from 'divisive politics'

Kim Jong Un inspects nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles in Russia

Nipah outbreak in Kerala: Schools, colleges in this city to conduct online classes from Sept 18

Meet IFS Geetika, whose New Year's resolution motivated her to crack UPSC; bagged AIR...

PM Modi's 73rd birthday: Interesting facts about the Prime Minister of India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kim Jong Un inspects nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles in Russia

PM Modi's 73rd birthday: Interesting facts about the Prime Minister of India

PM Modi's birthday surprise: Know all about 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign focused on India's health

10 benefits of Amla juice

AI imagines Bollywood stars as Scooby Doo characters

Diabetes: 10 Ayurvedic herbs to lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

PM Modi's birthday surprise: Know all about 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign focused on India's health

Nipah virus scare intensifies; schools shut, government on alert, ICMR to work on vaccine | Top points

India, Canada hit pause on FTA talks amid sour relations between the countries after Trudeau's visit

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Jalsa 2.0: Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra break into bhangra in Mission Raniganj’s first song, fans call it 'chartbuster'

Not Ramya Krishnan, this actress was first choice to play Sivagami in SS Rajamouli, Prabhas’ Baahubali

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Bank of Baroda home loan interest rates slashed; get cheap loans until March 31, details

Bank of Baroda reduces home loan interest rates and processing fees.

article-main
Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bank of Baroda, one of the major government-owned banks, has announced a reduction in home loan interest rates, much to the delight of its customers. This move comes ahead of the Holi festival and is being seen as a generous gift to borrowers. The bank has slashed home loan interest rates by 0.40 per cent, bringing it down to 8.5 per cent, effective from March 5, 2023, until March 31, 2023. Additionally, the bank has also lowered interest rates on MSME loans to 8.4 per cent.

However, it is worth noting that this opportunity to avail of cheap loans is time-bound, and interested customers must apply for loans within the month of March itself. The bank has claimed that these interest rates are the lowest and most competitive in the industry. Bank of Baroda is also providing complete exemption on processing fees for home loans and a 50% waiver on processing fees for MSME loans.

The bank has clarified that the new home loan rates at 8.5 per cent are applicable only to new loan applications, including those under balance transfer and improvement loans. Moreover, these rates will be linked to the credit score of the borrower. Bank of Baroda's Executive Director, Ajay K Khurana, has said that the bank has given customers an opportunity to take advantage of cheap loans in a time when interest rates are continuously increasing. He added that MSME loans for budding entrepreneurs have been made more affordable to help them finance their economic ambitions.

Customers looking to avail of these loans can apply through the bank's digital means, such as mobile apps and websites, or by visiting the bank branches themselves.

Read more: 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Three terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Baramulla

    Watch: Sanjay Dutt reunites with Arshad Warsi, director Rajkumar Hirani; fans wonder if Munna Bhai 3 is happening

    Meet IFS Geetika, whose New Year's resolution motivated her to crack UPSC; bagged AIR...

    Asia Cup 2023: Ramiz Raja asserts India's decisive victory delivers psychological blow to Pakistan

    Bambai Meri Jaan review: Even Kay Kay Menon's tour de force fails to save this 'old wine in new bottle' gangster drama

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

    69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

    Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

    Five most mysterious temples of India

    Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE